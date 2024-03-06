Draisaitl scored two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

With the Oilers down 1-0 and time ticking away, Draisaitl put the team on his shoulders, tying it up with 80 seconds left in regulation before wiring a one-timer past Linus Ullmark in OT. It's his third straight multi-point performance and seventh in the last 10 games, a stretch in which Draisatil has six goals and 17 points. The 28-year-old sits in the top 10 in the NHL in goals (32) and points (80) through 60 contests.