Draisaitl notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Draisaitl has four goals and an assist in his last four outings. He set up Zach Hyman for what was the game-winning goal midway through the second period Wednesday. Draisaitl is at 54 goals, 52 assists, 264 shots on net and a plus-20 rating in 76 appearances this season, which puts him in fourth place in the league with 106 points.