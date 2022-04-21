Draisaitl notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.
Draisaitl has four goals and an assist in his last four outings. He set up Zach Hyman for what was the game-winning goal midway through the second period Wednesday. Draisaitl is at 54 goals, 52 assists, 264 shots on net and a plus-20 rating in 76 appearances this season, which puts him in fourth place in the league with 106 points.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Hat trick in Thursday's win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Spoils Talbot's shutout bid•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Not on ice for warmups•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches two milestones in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Keeps rolling with two helpers•