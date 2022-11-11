Draisaitl picked up an assist in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Draisaitl had his five-game goal streak end Thursday, but the assist extended his point streak to 10 games and 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists). He has nine goals and 27 points overall, and continues to pursue teammate Connor McDavid for the lead on top of the NHL scoring list.
