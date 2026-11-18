Draisaitl scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

After helping to set up both of Vasily Podkolzin's second-period tallies, Draisaitl flipped home an empty-netter in the final minute of the third. Draisaitl has a 10-game point streak going in which he's racked up nine goals and 20 points, but that sizzling stretch has still somehow been overshadowed by Connor McDavid, who has gotten onto the scoresheet in all 23 games so far this season, Draisaitl's 21 goals ties him with Cutter Gauthier for the league lead, and his 44 points are second only to McDavid's 55.