Draisaitl notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
Both points came in the second period, as the Oilers' offense otherwise failed to solve Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Draisaitl extended his point streak to 15 games in the process, a stretch in which the All-Star center has amassed 11 goals and 23 points. He's now just three points shy of reaching 100 for the fourth straight campaign, and the sixth time in his career.
