Draisaitl scored a goal on seven shots, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Draisaitl tied the game at 3-3 at 5:25 of the third period, but Noah Hanifin quickly restored the Flames' lead. Draisaitl has a seven-game point streak, racking up seven tallies and five assists in that span. The superstar has 17 goals, 46 points, 95 shots on net, a plus-22 rating and 24 hits through 31 contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pair of points in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Racks up five points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores game-winner Monday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Registers assist Saturday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Picks up helper in loss•