Draisaitl scored a goal on seven shots, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Draisaitl tied the game at 3-3 at 5:25 of the third period, but Noah Hanifin quickly restored the Flames' lead. Draisaitl has a seven-game point streak, racking up seven tallies and five assists in that span. The superstar has 17 goals, 46 points, 95 shots on net, a plus-22 rating and 24 hits through 31 contests.