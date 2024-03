Draisaitl had three assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

Thursday's three-point effort brings Draisaitl's point streak to six games. Though, it did end his five-game goal streak. During that fun, he's posted five goals and 10 points. If your roster needs offensive production, he's one of the most reliable players in the league with 38 goals and 96 points through 71 games this season.