Draisaitl notches a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Draisaitl's line didn't have much success at even strength, but he was able to help out on Zach Hyman's power-play marker in the second period. The helper extended Draisaitl's point streak to four games (two goals, six assists). It's the second time this year he's had a streak of that length, and he's up to 16 points (eight on the power play) with 29 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through nine contests overall.