Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Point streak reaches 10 games

Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

While it wasn't a great game for his team, Draisaitl extended his point streak to 10 games. He has nine goals and 11 helpers during the streak, giving him 36 points in 20 contests this year. He's had multiple points in 11 games in 2019-20. Most impressively, he's only been held off the scoresheet in the two games the Oilers were shut out -- the offense runs through Draisaitl.