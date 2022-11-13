Draisaitl recorded an assist, five shots on goal, two PIM and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Draisaitl had the lone helper on Warren Foegele's game-winning tally in the third period. During his 11-game point streak, Draisaitl has seven goals and 13 assists, though both of his last outings have been rather quiet with one assist each. The 27-year-old superstar is up to 28 points (14 on the power play), 56 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 16 contests.