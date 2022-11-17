Draisaitl recorded one shot during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the visiting Kings.
Draisaitl was held off the scoresheet for the second time in 17 games Wednesday. The 27-year-old center failed to generate a point for the first time since the Blues blanked him Oct. 22, a span of 11 outings. Draisaitl, the NHL's second-leading scorer, compiled 20 points, including seven goals, during the recent point streak.
