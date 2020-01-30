Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Points in nine straight games

Draisaitl produced two helpers (one on the power play) in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

The German set up tallies by Kailer Yamamoto and Alex Chiasson in the second period. Draisaitl has a league-leading 23 multi-point efforts this season. He's amassed five goals and 11 helpers during a nine-game point streak. For the season, the 24-year-old has 77 points (27 tallies, 50 assists) in only 50 contests.