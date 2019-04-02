Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Posts assist
Draisaitl gathered an assist and two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
The helper gives Draisaitl 55 assists and 102 points in 79 games. The versatile German also has a career-high 219 shots this season, and has formed a formidable duo with Connor McDavid, who scored the Oilers' lone goal Monday.
