Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Posts assist

Draisaitl gathered an assist and two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The helper gives Draisaitl 55 assists and 102 points in 79 games. The versatile German also has a career-high 219 shots this season, and has formed a formidable duo with Connor McDavid, who scored the Oilers' lone goal Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories