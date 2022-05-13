Draisaitl notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Draisaitl had a rough game -- he left the contest multiple times in the first period after getting tangled up with Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson. Despite the obvious knock, Draisaitl gutted it out and set up Tyson Barrie on the game-winning tally in the third period. Head coach Jay Woodcroft didn't seem too concerned about Draisaitl's status after the contest, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Through six playoff contests, Draisaitl has five tallies, three assists, 16 shots on net and a minus-3 rating.