Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots 40th in win
Draisaitl scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
The goal was his 40th of the year, and Draisatil has also hit the 80-point plateau for the first time in his career. The third overall pick in the 2014 draft has exploded this season, and he's actually gotten better as the campaign has progressed -- he's got an active 10-game point streak, and has racked up 16 goals and 25 points in his last 17 contests.
