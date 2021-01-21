Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old had five helpers through the Oilers' first four games but hadn't yet lit the lamp, an oversight he rectified midway through the third period in Toronto. Draisaitl has posted back-to-back 100-point campaigns, and while the truncated nature of the 2020-21 season will almost certainly end that streak, Draisaitl should still be among the league's scoring leaders.