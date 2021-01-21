Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
The 25-year-old had five helpers through the Oilers' first four games but hadn't yet lit the lamp, an oversight he rectified midway through the third period in Toronto. Draisaitl has posted back-to-back 100-point campaigns, and while the truncated nature of the 2020-21 season will almost certainly end that streak, Draisaitl should still be among the league's scoring leaders.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Generosity on display•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects helper•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Wins Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Factors in on three goals in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Wins scoring title•