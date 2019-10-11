Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots goal and shootout winner
Draisaitl scored a goal on five shots and added the shootout winner in Thursday's 4-3 triumph over New Jersey.
Draisaitl tied the score at 1-1 in the first period with his second goal and eighth point in four games. The German forward then ended the game by scoring the only shootout goal for either team in the third round. Draisaitl's coming off a 105-point campaign and looks primed to surpass that lofty total given his dominant early-season form.
