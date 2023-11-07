Draisaitl scored a goal on five shots and added 10 PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Draisaitl brought the Oilers within a goal in the second period, but they stalled out on offense after his tally. The 28-year-old also earned a misconduct penalty as the Oilers' frustrations spilled over in the third period. The goal was Draisaitl's first in eight contests, though he had six helpers in that span. The superstar forward has five tallies, 14 points, 35 shots on net and 20 PIM through 11 contests, which is a solid pace for most players but a bit disappointing after Draisaitl put up 52 goals and 128 points last year.