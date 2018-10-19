Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots OT winner Thursday
Draisaitl scored his second goal of the season to beat the Bruins 3-2 in overtime Thursday.
Draisaitl's overtime winner was assisted by -- you guessed it -- Connor McDavid. The two dynamic centers are usually separated at even strength, but they share the ice on the power play and in overtime situations. Both of Draisaitl's goals this season have come courtesy of a McDavid helper, but the two-time 70-point scorer has the capability to generate a little more offense himself. He'll have to start doing so for the Oilers to become true contenders in the Western Conference.
