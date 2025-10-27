Draisaitl scored twice on three shots, including one power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

This was Draisaitl's second multi-point effort in a row. He's earned four goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. The 29-year-old superstar has yet to have a real explosion of offense, which is a product of the Oilers being a mediocre 4-4-2 on the year. Draisaitl is at seven goals, four helpers, 28 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 10 appearances, and six of his 11 points have come on the power play.