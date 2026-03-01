Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Draisaitl has five points, including three on the power play, over three games since the Olympic break. The 30-year-old is up to 31 goals, 85 points (37 on the power play), 170 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 58 appearances. Draisaitl will need to keep the offense rolling -- after Tuesday's game versus the Senators, the Oilers have four straight against some of the league's best teams.