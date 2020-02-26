Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots power-play tally
Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
The German recorded his 99th point and 40th power-play point -- both marks lead the league. Draisaitl has registered eight goals and eight helpers in his last nine outings. He's the front-runner for the Art Ross this year, and he leads Boston's David Pastrnak by 11 points.
