Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots power-play tally

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The German recorded his 99th point and 40th power-play point -- both marks lead the league. Draisaitl has registered eight goals and eight helpers in his last nine outings. He's the front-runner for the Art Ross this year, and he leads Boston's David Pastrnak by 11 points.