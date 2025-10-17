Draisaitl scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Draisaitl evened the scoring late in the first period at the 17:40 mark with his third goal of the campaign. The star winger is having a bit of a slow start -- according to his standards -- with four points in the Oilers' first four games (three goals, one assist), though three of those have come on the power play. He should remain one of the Oilers' go-to scoring options when Edmonton takes on the Devils on Saturday.