Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 6-0 win over Los Angeles.

Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power-play goal early in the second period. The 26-year-old center has goals in the first two games of the postseason after posting 110 points (55 goals and 55 assists) during the regular season. Draisaitl will look to stay hot as the series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3.