Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on two shots, logged two assists and added three hits.

Draisaitl's first assist also came on the power play, and his second helper was on Darnell Nurse's empty-netter to seal the win. The 27-year-old Draisaitl is hitting his stride at the right time, collecting 11 goals and 16 assists during his active 13-game point streak. The German superstar has 51 tallies, 123 points, 240 shots, 64 hits and a plus-6 rating through 76 contests overall in another stellar campaign.