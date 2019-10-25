Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Powers offense with three points
Draisaitl scored twice and added a helper in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.
The German winger had five shots on goal and went plus-3 in the contest. Draisaitl first had his helper on Darnell Nurse's opening goal, and then converted passes from Connor McDavid twice for his goals, including the game-winner. The 23-year-old is up to eight goals and 19 points in 11 games this season. Thursday's effort was Draisaitl's fourth three-point game in 2019-20.
