Draisaitl (lower body) participated in Monday's morning skate and should return to the lineup sometime in the opening round of the playoffs, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Draisaitl is on long-term injured reserve, and an exact date for his return remains unclear. He has been out since March 15 due to the injury, but he has been making some progress. Draisaitl finished the 2025-26 regular season with 35 goals and 97 points in 65 appearances.