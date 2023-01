Draisaitl (undisclosed) was on the ice for Monday's practice and could be ready to return Tuesday versus Seattle.

Draisaitl said the undisclosed issue that has kept him out for the past two games ended up healing faster than he thought it would. He skated between Warren Foegele and Kailer Yamamoto during Monday's session. Draisaitl has compiled 21 goals and 57 points in 36 games this season.