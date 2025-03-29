Draisaitl (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision but appears to be probable versus Calgary on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

This is great news for the Oilers who were expected to miss Draisaitl for one more game. He has missed the last four games, which has resulted in three Edmonton losses. Draisaitl has dropped to third place in NHL scoring with 101 points in 68 contests, seven in arrears of Nathan MacKinnon and four behind Nikita Kucherov. Draisaitl will likely play alongside Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson on the top line versus the Flames.