Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Draisaitl had helpers on goals by Duncan Keith and Connor McDavid as part of the Oilers' comeback. In the third, Draisaitl added a goal of his own on a breakaway after an outlet pass from goalie Mike Smith. The talented forward has racked up four goals and seven assists during his current five-game point streak, and he's at 15 points in nine playoff contests overall.