Draisaitl registered a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Draisaitl had the secondary helper on third-period tallies by Jesse Puljujarvi and Alex Chiasson, the latter's coming on the power play. The 25-year-old Draisaitl didn't get on the scoresheet in the previous two games before the Oilers had an impromptu week off. He's only suffered three multi-game dry spells this season. The German superstar is rolling with 63 points, 126 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 43 appearances.