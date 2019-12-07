Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Produces two power-play points
Draisaitl scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Draisaitl opened the scoring at 11:02 of the first period, and then provided the secondary helper on Alex Chiasson's tally a few minutes later. Draisaitl is shaping up for another point streak -- he's got three goals and two assists over his last three games. The German is up to 19 scores and 34 helpers in 31 games this year. He's notched 20 of his points with a man advantage, which is second in the league to teammate Connor McDavid's 23.
