Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Provides bushel of apples

Draisaitl distributed four assists in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

One of his assists came on a Connor McDavid power-play goal. Draisaitl's big game pushed his point streak to 11 contests -- he has seven goals and 15 helpers in that span. The German blew right by the 80-point threshold. He's up to 83 points (29 tallies, 54 helpers) in 52 contests after Saturday.