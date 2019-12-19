Play

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Provides helper in loss

Draisaitl managed an assist and a team-high eight shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

The helper extended his point streak to five games -- he has two goals and three assists in that span. Draisaitl is up to 58 points (21 tallies, 37 helpers) in 37 contests this season, but he also has a minus-7 rating.

