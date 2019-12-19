Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Provides helper in loss
Draisaitl managed an assist and a team-high eight shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.
The helper extended his point streak to five games -- he has two goals and three assists in that span. Draisaitl is up to 58 points (21 tallies, 37 helpers) in 37 contests this season, but he also has a minus-7 rating.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tallies on power play•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tacks on power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 20-goal plateau•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Snags power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Produces two power-play points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Earns assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.