Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Provides OT winner

Draisaitl scored the game-winner in overtime during Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Penguins.

The 24-year-old's 13th goal of the season came on an outstanding individual effort, as he collected the puck in his own end and skated the length of the ice to flip the puck over Matt Murray while fending off a defender. Draisaitl joined some elite company in the process -- he's the first Oiler to score more than 25 points in the team's first 15 games since Mark Messier in 1989-90, and the first to score at least 13 goals in the first 15 games since Wayne Gretzky in 1987-88.