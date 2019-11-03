Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Provides OT winner
Draisaitl scored the game-winner in overtime during Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Penguins.
The 24-year-old's 13th goal of the season came on an outstanding individual effort, as he collected the puck in his own end and skated the length of the ice to flip the puck over Matt Murray while fending off a defender. Draisaitl joined some elite company in the process -- he's the first Oiler to score more than 25 points in the team's first 15 games since Mark Messier in 1989-90, and the first to score at least 13 goals in the first 15 games since Wayne Gretzky in 1987-88.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Takes over scoring lead•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores late, but Oilers lose•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Carries offense in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Powers offense with three points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Extends point streak with assist•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Stays hot with three-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.