Draisaitl logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Draisaitl had a hand in the first and last goals of the game, both scored by Zach Hyman. Over the last four contests, Draisaitl has two goals and seven assists. The 30-year-old is up to a total of 40 points (17 goals, 23 helpers), 79 shots on net and a plus-8 rating across 31 appearances this season.