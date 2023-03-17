Draisaitl notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Draisaitl has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last 17 games, earning 25 points in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 44 goals, 57 helpers, 206 shots on net, 51 power-play points and an even plus-minus rating through 67 appearances.