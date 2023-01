Draisaitl (undisclosed) logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Draisaitl missed two games with the injury, but he led all Oilers forwards with 23:37 of ice time in this contest. He's picked up an assist in four straight games and seven helpers over his last seven outings, but he hasn't scored a goal in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 21 tallies, 37 assists, 28 power-play points, 119 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 37 appearances.