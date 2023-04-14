Draisaitl supplied a goal and two assists in Edmonton's 5-2 victory over San Jose on Thursday.

Draisaitl has finished the season with 52 goals and 128 points in 80 contests. That puts him three markers shy of his personal best, but he comfortably beat his career high of 110 points, which he set in 2019-20 and then matched in 2021-22. Draisaitl is also going into the playoffs red hot, having contributed 16 goals and 36 points over his last 20 outings.