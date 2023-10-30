Draisaitl notched two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames in the Heritage Classic.
Draisaitl's goal drought is up to five games, but he's collected six assists over that span. The 28-year-old is already up to 13 points with 26 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through eight contests. With Connor McDavid back after a two-game absence, Draisaitl may be able to take his offense to a higher level going forward.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Deals two helpers in overtime loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Explodes for four points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: One of each in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Deals helper in win•