Draisaitl notched two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames in the Heritage Classic.

Draisaitl's goal drought is up to five games, but he's collected six assists over that span. The 28-year-old is already up to 13 points with 26 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through eight contests. With Connor McDavid back after a two-game absence, Draisaitl may be able to take his offense to a higher level going forward.