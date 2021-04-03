Draisaitl notched a pair of power-play assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Draisaitl set up tallies by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid in the contest. The 25-year-old Draisaitl is humming along with 56 points (22 on the power play), 110 shots on net, a plus-21 rating and 14 PIM in 38 games. The German superstar can be counted on to log heavy minutes with plenty of scoring opportunities.