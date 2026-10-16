Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Draisaitl has three points over his last two outings. The 30-year-old superstar is at five goals, seven assists, 27 shots on net, four hits and a plus-11 rating across seven contests this season. Head coach Mike Babcock has stuck with Draisaitl alongside Connor McDavid to start the year despite numerous injuries to wingers, which has led to the Oilers having a great top line and little else. Regardless of role, Draisaitl is going to be productive.