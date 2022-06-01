Draisaitl notched two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Draisaitl has picked up multiple assists in each of the last six games, and he's on a nine-game point streak. The 26-year-old set up tallies by Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in Tuesday's contest. Through 13 playoff outings, Draisaitl is up to seven goals, 21 helpers, 35 shots and a plus-6 rating. He'll look to keep the playmaking going in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.