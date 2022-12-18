Draisaitl recorded two assists and four shots in the Oilers' 4-3 loss to Anaheim on Saturday.
Draisaitl assisted on both Connor McDavid's and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' power-play goals. This performance extends Draisaitl's point streak to three games, giving him eight points in this span. Currently the NHL's second-highest point scorer for the season, Draisaitl will continue to be a dangerous scoring threat playing alongside Connor McDavid on the top line and the top power-play unit.
