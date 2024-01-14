Draisaitl picked up a goal and one assist in a 2-1 overtime win over Montreal on Saturday.

Draisaitl pounced on the puck early in the third period to shove it past Sam Montembeault to tie the game 1-1. He also logged a helper in overtime on Evan Bouchard's slap shot to win the game for the Oilers for their club record-setting 10th straight win. By his standards, Draisaitl is having an off year on the scoresheet but the former Hart-trophy winner is still on pace to break 100 points on the season. He looks to carry this momentum into Tuesday's home game against the Maple Leafs.