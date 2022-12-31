Draisaitl (undisclosed) skated Saturday, but is questionable for this evening's game against Winnipeg, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Draisaitl was a late scratch in Friday's game versus Seattle. He has 21 goals and 57 points in 36 games in 2022-23. Kailer Yamamoto logged 18:12 of ice time Friday, including 1:21 with the man advantage, which compares favorably against his season averages of 16:39 overall and 0:26 on the power play. Yamamoto might play in a similar role versus the Jets if Draisaitl is unavailable.