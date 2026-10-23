Draisaitl scored a pair of power-play goals on four shots and added three assists (one on the power play) in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Draisaitl and Connor McDavid posted matching scoring lines to help the Oilers prevail in one of their toughest games of the year. The five points were a season high for Draisaitl, who has multiple points in six of 10 contests so far. He's racked up 10 goals, 11 helpers, 36 shots, six hits and a plus-14 rating. Head coach Mike Babcock finally has his preferred top six available, but it doesn't look like splitting up Draisaitl and McDavid will happen any time soon considering how they've dominated the opening stages of 2026-27.