Draisaitl collected a hat trick, including two power-play goals, and two assists in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Ottawa. He also had six shots and two hits.

The Senators most certainly forgot about Drai, who lit the lamp once in each period and also set up first-period tallies by Darnell Nurse and Connor McDavid. After going through an eight-game goal drought, Draisaitl has scored four times in his last two tilts. Edmonton coach Dave Tippett recently loaded up his top unit with Draisaitl, McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto and the line looks downright unstoppable. Wednesday's outburst gave Draisaitl 14 goals and 28 points in 28 games this season, and he joined McDavid (48) as the NHL's only 40-point players.