Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots and added three assists in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.

Draisaitl's power-play goal put the Oilers ahead 3-0 in the first period. He also earned two of his three helpers with the man advantage. The 30-year-old saw an eight-game point streak snapped Tuesday against the Wild, and he responded with his best game of the year. Overall, Draisaitl has 16 goals, 19 assists, 16 power-play points, 70 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-5 rating over 28 appearances.