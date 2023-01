Draisaitl scored a goal on five shots and added a pair of power-play assists in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

This was Draisaitl's fourth multi-point effort over his last 12 games -- a rather pedestrian stretch for the all-world forward. He set up Connor McDavid twice and his teammate returned the favor once. Draisaitl is up to 24 goals, 66 points (34 on the power play), 137 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 42 appearances this season.